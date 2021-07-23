Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Ready or not, inflation is here

By Kaylee McGhee White
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27VIL6_0b5KsOjm00

The signs are everywhere: Food prices are rising, homes are being snatched off the market, shipping rates are way up, and utility bills are becoming more and more expensive with every month that passes. Inflation is here, and it’s affecting everyone.

Mark Maguire, who owns a restaurant in North Dallas, Texas, has had to raise his menu prices twice since March, he told the Washington Post. His suppliers hiked the cost of foods such as chicken, beef, and cooking oil, and he had to raise wages just to find people willing to work.

Eateries across the country are experiencing similar problems. Even large national chains, such as Chipotle Mexican Grill and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, have raised their menu prices to make up for the higher costs of labor, commodities, and transportation.

Ultimately, it’s the consumer who gets stuck with the worst of it. In May, U.S. consumer prices had surged by 5% from the year before, marking the highest annual inflation rate in nearly 13 years. Prices for used cars and trucks increased by 7.3% from May 2020 to May 2021, and the costs for furniture, airline fares, and clothing followed close behind.

Some of this was to be expected, given the federal government’s decision to pump trillions of dollars into the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. And there’s an argument to be made that the rising costs we are now experiencing would not be that big of a problem had they been accompanied by significant gains in wages. But they weren’t. So now, the public is left with higher grocery and utility bills and very little wiggle room.

The Biden administration is trying to convince people that the inflationary trends are just temporary. But right now, the numbers suggest otherwise, so let’s hope everyone held on to those stimulus checks. They're going to need them.

Comments / 4

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
121K+
Followers
47K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Prices#Food Prices#Used Cars#The Washington Post#Chipotle Mexican Grill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Commodities
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Businessdillontribune.com

No whodunit here: the cause of inflation is not a mystery

In 1974, U.S. President Gerald Ford declared inflation “public enemy number one” and launched a public relations campaign against it. WIN (“Whip Inflation Now”) buttons were handed out. The administration suggested various ways of “whipping inflation,” such as carpooling and home gardening. It didn’t work. Double-digit inflation outlived the Ford administration by several years.
Philadelphia, PAphiladelphiaweekly.com

Inflation escalation in Philly

It is clear to every Philadelphian that, from the gas pump to the grocery store, everything has gotten more expensive over the last six months. This is a national trend, as U.S. consumer prices surged the most in June in 13 years. While this shows a rapid recovery in spending in response to the widespread supply shortage that has increased the cost of many goods and services – it could have chilling effects on Philadelphia, which is suffering from business closures and skyrocketing crime rates that many attribute to COVID and policy decisions of Mayor Jim Kenney and other local officials.
BusinessOverton County News

High inflation is back

To most people, “inflation” signifies widespread rising prices. Economists have long argued, as a matter of technical accuracy, that “inflation” denotes an increasing money supply. Frankly, though, most people don’t care what happens to the supply of money, but they care a lot about the prices they pay, so I’ll focus primarily on the numerous rapidly rising prices Americans are paying today.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inflation is here. The Delta variant could make it worse

New York (CNN Business) — The biggest question facing the US economy is when skyrocketing consumer prices will come back to earth. The emergence of the Delta variant only deepens that inflation mystery. The hope is that inflation will cool off as the economy fully reopens, allowing supply to catch...
POTUSForbes

Biden Favors Temporary Inflation, Here’s Why His View’s Risky

President Biden yesterday came out behind the transitory inflation theory stating that “The reality is you can’t flip the global economic light back on and not expect this to happen.”. Of course, his view may be colored by his desire to get various large spending bills passed. If inflation were...
Congress & Courtstribuneledgernews.com

Hinson warns Biden, Democratic spending fueling ‘inflation tax’

CEDAR RAPIDS — U.S. House Appropriations Committee member Rep. Ashley Hinson voted against a $617 billion discretionary spending package, saying it’s time “to turn off the spending spigot … to stop this inflation tax on our middle and working-class families.”. The package would increase spending for several of President Joe...
BusinessStreet.Com

How Traders Can Hedge Against Rising Inflation

After nearly three decades of low levels, inflation has recently emerged as a primary concern for investors. Rising inflation means falling purchasing power, and the most recent Consumer Price Index report showed inflation rising at its fastest pace since August 2008, just before the depths of the financial crisis. As...
Businessantrimreview.net

Stealth inflation

Has anyone noticed the “stealth inflation” being implemented by the commodity producers? What they are doing is reducing the size/volume of their commodities and increasing the price, while the container size remains the same. An example is clothes washing detergent. The volume has gone from 100 ounces to 93 ounces. The price has gone from $11.99 to $13.99. If one looks at the price one would think that the price has gone up 16 percent, but in reality the price has gone from 12 cents per ounce to 15 cents per ounce, or an increase of 25 percent.
BusinessHastings Tribune

Biden-Inflation-State of Economy

A new AP-NORC poll finds Americans continue to have middling views of the U.S. economy. About 6 in 10 Democrats say economic conditions are good, compared with just a quarter of Republicans.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Iceland Inflation Steady In July

(RTTNews) - Iceland's consumer price inflation remained stable in July, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Friday. The consumer price index rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in July, same as seen in June. Excluding housing cost, inflation was 3.4 percent in July. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.16 percent...
EconomyPosted by
MarketRealist

How Much Is the Social Security Cost of Living Increase for 2022?

For the approximately 65 million Americans who are slated to receive benefits from Social Security this year, the state of the Social Security Administration’s funding is an important concern. Article continues below advertisement. For several years, analysts have warned that Social Security was expected to “run out” by 2035 (meaning...
ElectionsFOXBusiness

Thanks to Team Biden, America could soon be on the verge of economic disaster

No one knows for sure what the state of the American economy will be one year from now, but the existing evidence all points in one direction: disaster. During the widespread rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, countless economic analysts predicted the remainder of 2021 would be marked by rapid economic growth. The most popular theory was that as the economy reopened, pent-up economic demand would lead to a surge of activity, driving expansion at a record pace.

Comments / 4

Community Policy