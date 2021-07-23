Playboi Carti & Lil Baby Appear On Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ & Fans Freak: ‘A Classic For Sure’

Following the arrival of his new Kanye West-assisted track “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X has linked up with Complex News’ Speedy Morman for a new interview. X has continued to dominate the charts this year, and his wild video proves he won’t be going anywhere any time soon. Whether it’s his infamous “Satan shoes” or triggering conservatives with the “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” video, Lil Nas X has stayed in the headlines for most of 2021. In his chat for 360 With Speedy Morman, X spoke about what it was like to come out in 2019, Drake inspiring him, working with Kanye, and why he wants to give Nicki Minaj space.