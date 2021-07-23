Playboi Carti & Lil Baby Appear On Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ & Fans Freak: ‘A Classic For Sure’
Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ has finally arrived — and listeners could not get enough of Playboi Carti and Lil Baby’s contributions to the highly-anticipated album. It’s a miracle: Kanye West released an album when he said he would. The rapper, 44, debuted the highly-anticipated Donda on July 22 — and fans couldn’t get enough of Playboi Carti and Lil Baby‘s contributions. Lil Baby, 26, is featured on “Hurricane” while Playboi Carti, 24, waxes verses on “Off the Grid (Version 2).” On Twitter, listeners could not contain their excitement about the tracks.hollywoodlife.com
