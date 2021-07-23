Cancel
Vigo County, IN

Afternoon crash kills 1 in Vigo County

ICN
ICN
 11 days ago

ICN file photo

By Lucy Perry
News Writer
Indiana Central News

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of one person and injured two others in northwestern Vigo County Thursday afternoon.

Information is limited at this time, as the investigation is ongoing. However, Sheriff John Plasse said the driver of a passenger car was pronounced dead at t

https://www.indianacentralnews.com/terre-haute-news/afternoon-crash-kills-1-in-vigo-county

Terre Haute, IN
ICN

Police seek information after woman airlifted in hit-and-run

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - The Terre Haute Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one pedestrian hospitalized in critical condition early Sunday morning. The woman's name has not been released at this time. Police say she was Lifelined to an Indianapolis hospital to be treated for injuries suffered at the scene.
Vigo County, IN
ICN

Woman hospitalized after crash with semi on I-70 in Vigo Co.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. - One woman was hospitalized following a crash with a semi on Interstate 70 in Vigo County Wednesday evening. Karen A. Jarman, 55, of Gas City, Indiana, was extracted from her vehicle and transported by LifeLine helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital. Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Law Enforcement
ICN

TH man facing multiple charges after early morning pursuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute man was arrested on multiple charges folowing a lengthy police pursuit that ended east of Brazil early Thursday morning. William H. Leonard, 26, was arrested at the scene for resisting law enforcement (felony), possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended and operator never licensed.
Law Enforcement
ICN

TH man drives onto stadium lawn, flees on foot during police pursuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute man was arrested on multiple charges following a police pursuit that ended at the stadium on the city's east side early Wednesday morning. Thadias "Jack" Carpernter, 27, was booked into the Vigo County Jail around 4 a.m. He is charged with possession of syringe, operating while intoxicated-endangering, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement on foot and reckless driving. Carpenter was also cited for improper taillights, failure to stop at a stop sign, speeding, unsafe lane movement and driving left of center.
Terre Haute, IN
ICN

Death investigation underway after body found in Cemetery pond

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. A Vigo County Sheriff's Office investigation is underway after a body was recovered from a cemetery pond Tuesday morning. Sheriff John Plasse confirmed the emergency crews were dispatched to Highland Lawn Cemetery on Terre Haute's east side around 7 a.m. Indiana State Police assisted at the scene.
Public Safety
ICN

Man in stolen car arrested after temper tantrum at TH bank

VIGO/ SULLIVAN COUNTIES, Ind.- An allegedly disorderly suspect was arrested after police were dispatched to a Terre Haute bank Tuesday afternoon. Lucas Vilchuck, 31, of Pimento, was bookied into the Vigo County Jail around 5 p.m. He is charged with with felony check fraud, felony auto theft and misdemeanor criminal mischief. Vilchuck, who was out on bond from an unrelated case,remains held on no bond.
Terre Haute, IN
ICN

Death investigation underway at Terre Haute motel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A death investigation is underway after a man was found deceased at a Terre Haute motel Saturday afternoon. The investigation began when Terre Haute Police Department officers were dispatched to the Days Inn and Suites at S. Fourth Street and Margaret Avenue around 12:30 p.m.
Terre Haute, IN
ICN

Terre Haute Police Department officer killed in the line of duty

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - The FBI is investigating a shooting that left one Terre Haute Police Department officer dead and a suspect hospitalized Wednesday afternoon. Detective Greg Ferency, a 30 year Veteran with the THPD, was shot and killed while working on assignment to the FBI Taskforce on behalf of the department.

