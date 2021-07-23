Cancel
The Who’s ‘Great Experiment’ at 2019 Grand Rapids Concert

By Bobby Guy
Pete Townsend and Roger Daltry took a big risk when The Who added local orchestras to each city's concert stage. The 'Moving On' tour debuted in Grand Rapids. Known for sprawling and ambitious concept albums as much as their powerful rock anthems, it might not seem so out of character for The Who to add a live orchestra to a live concert. But what if the band worked with a different 50-piece orchestra in every city on the tour? That's precisely what they experimented with in 2019 and Grand Rapids Symphony joined them on stage at Van Andel Arena for the opening date of the world tour.

