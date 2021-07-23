Elizabethton Police investigating assault on a girl by other juveniles
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is investigating an assault on a young girl on Monday in which the suspects are believed to be other juveniles. “There is an ongoing investigation on the serious and troubling situation,” Chief of Police Jason Shaw said. “This is a delicate matter that we do take seriously.” Shaw went on to say “our investigators are taking the necessary steps to properly investigate.”www.johnsoncitypress.com
