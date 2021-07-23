Carbon in the woods

At approximately 89 percent forested, Maine is the most forested state in the United States. These forests are also the most unfragmented forests east of the Mississippi River and are a tremendous economic engine providing employment in the wood products, outdoor recreation sectors. They provide habitat for a diverse array of species including moose, Canada lynx and Eastern brook trout, and are globally significant for migratory songbirds. However, a little-known fact is that the forests in Maine absorb or sequester more than 60 percent of human-made greenhouse gases generated in the state every year. This underscores the importance of retaining Maine’s forests so they can continue to sequester carbon as well as provide opportunities for the forest products industry and outdoor recreation.