As Ant Anstead's Meet Cute With Renee Zellweger Heads To TV, Christina And The Kids Move Out

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead had to deal with going through a surprising and very public divorce last year during a time which was likely already pretty difficult. While Anstead mostly dealt with it by staying quiet about what led them to break up, and Haack has been pretty vocal about how she's coping, both are moving on with their lives. Anstead has been linked with Oscar winner Renée Zellweger in recent weeks, and as the show they met on is quickly approaching its debut, Haack and her kids are now moving out of the home they shared with him.