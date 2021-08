City of Smithville employees are getting a bonus thanks to state COVID relief grant funds. During Thursday night’s special called meeting, the Smithville Aldermen voted to use a majority of the available $68,000 in grant funding already received for payment of $1,000 in bonuses to each of the city’s full time employees. One part time employee will get a $500 bonus. These employees qualify for the bonuses under the state’s COVID 19 grant funding guidelines as essential workers. The total amount of the bonuses comes to $49,000 including $35,000 for the general fund and $14,000 for the water and sewer fund.