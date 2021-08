With the delta variant of COVID-19 sounding alarm bells nationwide, indoor mask mandates have rightly been reinstated, for the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. That mandate was never eased here, fortunately — and isle residents traveling to Las Vegas should know that indoor mask-wearing was reimposed there on Friday. That’s particularly good for all of us here, since about 20% of Hawaii’s daily case counts have been travel-related — the contagion being spread by returning residents, not so much by the mainland visitors.