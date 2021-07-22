Apple Valley Man Arrested for the Possession of Child Pornography

APPLE VALLEY, Ca. – A 38-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested for the possession of child pornography on Thursday, officials said. As a result of a cyber tip made to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a search warrant was served at a home located in the 21000 block of Laguna Road in the Town of Apple Valley. Marco Antonio Luna, an ordained minister, was at the home at the time of the search warrant service. As a result of the extensive investigation, Luna was arrested for the possession of child pornography. He was booked into the High Desert Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 26, 2021. He is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.