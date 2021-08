With her recent Tokyo Olympic wins, Katie Ledecky is on her way to catching Michael Phelps's medal record. On July 27, the 24-year-old became the first-ever gold medalist in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle final at the Tokyo Olympics. This is the first time that women have been able to compete in the 1,500-meter race, although it's been a men's event since the 1908 Summer Olympics. Her recent win brings her career Olympic medals to a total of 10, with six of them being for individual events. Katie now has more individual Olympic gold medals than any other woman in the history of the sport.