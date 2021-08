As COVID-19 variants spread, inflation rises and summer commerce heats up, businesses around the world and Cobb are itching to get back to a post-pandemic daily grind. Each month, more businesses across the country have reopened. In July, 86% of small businesses surveyed report they are either fully (52%) or partially (34%) open, up seven points from 79% in May, according to the latest MetLife & U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Coronavirus Impact Poll. Now with most businesses reopened, the question remains: Is it business as usual?