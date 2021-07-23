Cancel
Financial Reports

VeriSign Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2

investing.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - VeriSign reported on Thursday second quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. VeriSign announced earnings per share of $1.31 on revenue of $329.4M. Analysts polled by Investing.com EPS of $1.36 on revenue of $327.97M. VeriSign 's are up 7% and is trading at $233.48...

