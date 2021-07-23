VeriSign Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2

PayPal, Amazon, and Lam Research are long-term winners that keep winning. Second-quarter 2021 earnings reports are rolling in -- the first full quarter in which early pandemic results from 2020 are being lapped -- and the numbers look exceptionally good. Top growth stocks didn't just get a one-time bump from COVID-19 and the rapid migration to digital transformation it set off. Many of these companies are still putting up impressive results even as they go up against tough comparable figures from last spring that were boosted from increased consumer and business activity while at home.