Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia homeowner criticized for using ‘spike mats’ to deter dogs

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fy8bv_0b5KnaxL00

ARLINGTON, Va. — A Northern Virginia man is in his neighbors’ doghouse for placing spiked mats over expensive bushes in his yard to prevent dogs from using the shrubbery as a restroom.

“Somebody called me a sociopath,” Eric Wang, of Arlington, told WTOP. “Somebody else called me a Disney villain.”

On the social media app Nextdoor, Wang’s neighbors said they were concerned the mats could pose a danger to pets and children, WRC-TV reported.

Last autumn, Wang said he tried some dog repellent sprays, but the canines continued to use his yard and the shrubs died.

“I had the landscaping done last summer and then in the fall I noticed that the shrubs around the corner of my property started declining,” Wang told WTTG. “I tried other measures. I tried a product called Critter Ridder, which is a non-toxic odorous animal repellent that did not work at all. I tried putting up signs asking owners not to let their dogs urinate on the shrubs. It wasn’t very effective.”

This year, Wang replaced the Japanese Yews he originally bought for $300 each, WTOP reported.

“I went online and did some research to see what products might be effective that also might be visually non-intrusive,” Wang told the radio station.

That is when Wang discovered a product called scat mats.

“They are these plastic mats that you put down on the ground, and they have these prickly pieces that are designed to make it uncomfortable for dogs and cats and other animals to walk on,” Wang told WTOP.

Wang said the mats cannot harm any animals.

“You could push down with a moderate amount of force,” Wang told WRC. “You see minor indentations on my palm, but it doesn’t cause any punctures.”

Not everyone agrees.

Karina Jimenez is a nanny who walks children through Wang’s neighborhood.

“The kids walk or scooter and play with bikes or when running, and I think that’s not safe for kids,” Jimenez told WRC.

Wang disagreed.

“Dozens and dozens of dog owners and their dogs were walking past every single day, walking within inches of the scat mats,” Wang told WTOP. “I didn’t notice any issues.”

At least two people posted on Nextdoor that they called the police and were told nothing could be done, Arlington Now reported. An Arlington County Police Department spokesperson said she could find no record of calls regarding the spikes.

Arlington County code enforcement officials made two visits and said the mat was acceptable, WRC reported.

“When I first saw the little item on Nextdoor, I was concerned because we walk by those bushes all the time,” Steve Sockwall, who walks dogs in the area, told the television station. “But when I actually did walk past it, I noticed it’s just a wire. It doesn’t look like it would harm the dog.”

The comments on Nextdoor were negative. According to WTTG, one commenter wrote, “He is not alienating, this is sociopathic behavior.” Another person posted, “Maybe he’s just angry because he bought an ugly house.”

Wang said the complaints on social media are overblown.

“People need to weigh the credibility of the claims that they see online before reacting to them,” Wang told WRC.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
36K+
Followers
62K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington County, VA
Government
Arlington County, VA
Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Arlington County, VA
Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
County
Arlington County, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Wang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Mats#Spikes#Two Dogs#Wtop#Wttg#Critter Ridder#Japanese#Wrc#Arlington Now#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Disney
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Broken Arrow, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Broken Arrow welcome sign littered with face masks

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Someone was clearly making a statement about face masks in Broken Arrow this weekend. Broken Arrow Vice Mayor Christi Gillespie posts these pictures showing a long string of face masks hanging on the city sign welcoming people into town. Gillespie says she had her husband block of a lane of traffic for about 5 minutes to clean up the sign.
Arkansas StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Ark. has new high for hospitalizations for COVID

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has reported 42 new deaths from COVID-19 and its biggest one-day spike in hospitalizations since the pandemic began. The Department of Health reported 81 new hospitalizations Monday, bringing the state’s total to 1,220. The department says 451 of those patients are in intensive care and 250 are on ventilators. The state’s virus hospitalizations are nearing the high of 1,371 it set in January.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Added patrols at Tulsa’s Boeing Park

Tulsa police are stepping up patrols at an east Tulsa park after several complaints of large weekend gatherings. People who live near Boeing Park, which is close to 3rd and Mingo, say large crowds gather there every Sunday evening and cause major problems. TPD says people have reported drunken behavior, public urination, littering, reckless driving, and even gunfire.
Austin, TXPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 passengers detained at Austin airport after fight over reclined seat

AUSTIN, Texas — Two passengers on an American Airlines flight were detained Sunday after getting into a fight following a dispute over a reclined seat. Police were called to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport around 4:21 p.m. about the passengers, who were seen in a video aboard the plane physically fighting each other over a seat that was left in the recline position, KEYE reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy