Minnesota is among one of the few states that have the best campgrounds in the United States. The Dyrt, a website for campers, released a list of the top 10 best campgrounds in the U.S. They looked through 45,000 campgrounds that have been reviewed on their website to find the 10 best campsites. Researchers looked through a combination of user ratings, number of ratings, and the quality, length and character of reviews to complete the list.