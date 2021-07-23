Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the NFL is “sending a very strong signal” with its new COVID rules

By CAITLIN YILEK
WBTV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS News) - The NFL is sending a strong message about COVID-19 vaccines with its new rule regarding potential outbreaks during the season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday. The league said COVID outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeited games and players suffering financial losses. “The NFL is sending...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norah O'donnell
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#American Football#Covid#Cbs News#Cbs Interactive Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Football
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Anthony Fauci Reveals New Unsettling COVID Warning

It’s been just revealed that dr Anthony Fauci released pretty unsettling news about the coronavirus pandemic. Yahoo News notes that Fauci believes that lockdowns the country saw last year are not likely to return, but he warned “things will get worse” during an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”. “I don’t...
chatsports.com

Roger Goodell Expects NFL Teams to Play in Front of Full Stadiums During 2021 Season

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday the league office expects "full stadiums" for the 2021 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Goodell also discussed the vaccination rates around the NFL and whether he's confident the league can avoid coronavirus-related postponements like those during the 2020 campaign in an interview with the NFL Network's Judy Battista:
NFLdoctorslounge.com

Fauci Supports NFL’s Tough New COVID Policy

Last Updated: July 23, 2021. FRIDAY, July 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated NFL players could result in forfeited games and loss of pay, the league announced Thursday. The policy sends a strong message about COVID-19 vaccines and is likely to be followed by others in the...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

NFL not messing around with harsh new COVID-19 rules

The NFL isn’t messing around this season when it comes to COVID-19. The league just told teams that if a game can’t be rescheduled during the 18-week regular season due to a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will forfeit the game and take the L. That team will also be held responsible for financial loss and be subject to discipline from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Public Healthcbslocal.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Frustrated By Summer COVID Surge In U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 163 million people in the U.S. are vaccinated against the coronavirus – a total of 49 percent of Americans. But as CBS News’ Tom Hanson reports, millions who remain unvaccinated may soon feel the brunt of the pandemic’s latest surge.
ABC Action News

NFL unveils new rules for teams that might cause COVID outbreak

NEW YORK — The National Football League plans to move full speed ahead with the 18-week season and if a team can’t play due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in players or staff; the infected team will forfeit and both teams will lose a lot more than that. According to...
NFLAcme Packing Company

Friday Cheese Curds: NFL sends shockwaves with strongly worded COVID vaccine memo

That’s the message the National Football League sent to teams when it informed them that outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to game forfeitures and financial penalties including teams reimbursing the league for lost revenue for a canceled game. This is the strongest message yet that the league is serious...
talesbuzz.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci warns COVID-19 wave is ‘going to get worse’

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that the country’s latest COVID-19 surge is “going to get worse” — but insisted he doesn’t expect the climbing case numbers to trigger any new lockdown orders. The White House chief medical adviser acknowledged that the US has yet to turn the corner in...
Public HealthTODAY.com

Dr. Fauci says ‘things are going to get worse’ as COVID-19 cases surge

Overnight the U.S. topped more than 35 million COVID-19 cases overall, and now, due to the delta variant, daily cases are at virtually the same level they were at this time last year. Dr. Anthony Fauci warned, “Things are going to get worse.” NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports from Baton Rouge in Louisiana, a state experiencing a record surge in cases and hospitalizations.Aug. 2, 2021.
NFLMidland Reporter-Telegram

How 'race-norming' was built into the NFL concussion settlement

CHANDLER, Ariz. - At first glance, Rick Cunningham looks almost as formidable at 54 as he did during his playing days. As the 6-foot-7, 270-pound former offensive tackle led a visitor into his home recently, the only visible sign that eight seasons in the National Football League inflicted any lasting damage was Cunningham's deliberate gait, caused by chronic pain in knees surgically repaired nine times and hips that need replacing.
Healthkisswtlz.com

Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on “Face the Nation”

The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired on Sunday, August 1, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. JOHN DICKERSON: We go now to former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, and he joins us from Westport, Connecticut. Good morning. All right, let’s start, Dr. Gottlieb, with what Dr. Alroy-Preis was saying about this very specific issue of breakthrough cases. So once people are vaccinated, there are some breakthrough, as everybody expected, that they would get infected. But what Dr. Alroy-Preis was saying was that of those breakthrough cases, only 10%, infect one other person, and the percentage is even lower for those who infect more than one. So it seems like the case of breakthrough cases is a small set. And then there’s an even smaller set who might pass on the infection to others. Is that the way you see it?
NFLwsgw.com

Fauci says NFL “sending a very strong signal” with COVID rules

The NFL is sending a strong message about COVID-19 vaccines with its new rule regarding potential outbreaks during the season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday. The league said COVID outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeited games and players suffering financial losses. “The NFL is sending a very strong...
NFLredcrossdrugstore.com

Fauci Supports NFL's Tough New COVID Policy

COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated NFL players could result in forfeited games and loss of pay, the league announced Thursday. The policy sends a strong message about COVID-19 vaccines and is likely to be followed by others in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, told CBS News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy