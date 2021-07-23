Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

CCPD searching for man reported missing

By Gustavo Aguirre
KRIS 6 News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYwET_0b5KmTpl00

The Corpus Christi Police Department needs your help finding a man they say was reported missing

According to CCPD, Frank Bell was reported missing by family members who live out of state, he was last spoken to on June 14, 2021. Due to no family in the area, it is unsure when Bell was last seen but he is believed to still be in the Corpus Christi area and is known to frequent the area of Port/Tarlton.

Police say Bell is described as a 40-year-old male who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that may assist Investigators or know the whereabouts of Frank Bell, please call Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling (361) 886-2840 or by calling (361) 886-2600.

