Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

Radio-controlled J-22 race winner declared

By Elizabeth Seaton
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iieyA_0b5KmSx200

Skippers participating in the J22 World Championships took a break from racing full-sized sailboats and raced miniature ones.

The race that took place in the Corpus Christi Marina on Thursday involved radio-controlled versions of the full size J-22s they sail.

These are 1/16th the size of a regular J-22, and there are only three in existence.

Jack Lischer, 20, from Kansas City won the race. He says he spent his childhood playing video games and sailing which prepared him for this race.

Lischer's prize for winning the competition was the mini sailboat he raced.

The J-22 World Championships wraps up Friday.

Comments / 0

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Corpus Christi, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Cars
Corpus Christi, TX
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Video Games#Radio#Sailboat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Cars
News Break
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy