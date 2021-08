The worst may actually be behind us for lumber prices, CoreLogic Construction Expert Glenn Bearden said in a recent company podcast. US lumber prices were up 54% year over year as of the second quarter, but Bearden asserted the market forces and human element that combined for a perfect storm for the increase have dissipated. “There’s been a noticeable decrease in market pricing. And it all seems to coincide with the pandemic and how things are beginning to wane,” said the CoreLogic expert.