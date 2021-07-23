Cancel
Chardon, OH

‘I want to save people’: Chardon boy with rare cancer becomes firefighter for a day

By Suzanne Stratford
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARDON, Ohio (WJW)– A local little boy who has been battling a rare form of cancer for the past year and a half was granted a very special wish. Four-year-old Lucas Kelling was diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma and given only a 1 percent chance of survival. Since January 2020, the Chardon boy has endured five rounds of chemotherapy, a 12-hour-long tumor resection and two stem cell transplants that nearly took his life.

