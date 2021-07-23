Springfield, Mass. man charged in connection with deadly Waterbury shooting

A 31-year-old Springfield, Mass. man was arrested in connection with a Waterbury deadly shooting as police look for two more suspects allegedly involved.

Officers responded to the area of East Main Street at Wall Street after receiving a weapons complaint on July 17. Police say they found a man, later identified as 27-year-old Trevor Figueroa, in the road with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his face.

Figueroa was taken to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Police say they also found another man at the hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg and foot area from the same shooting.

Waterbury's Major Crimes Division began to investigate the shooting as a homicide and they said they believe multiple people were involved with the shooting.

Carlos Leon was arrested by Springfield police in connection with the shooting and is waiting for extradition back to Waterbury from a Massachusetts correctional facility.

Leon will be charged with criminal attempt at murder, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment, and illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle.

Police said Leon's charges are subject to change due to Figueroa's death.

Police added that they are looking for two other men wanted in connection with Figueroa's death.

Nineteen-year-old Michael Laboy and 24-year-old Jose Soto, both from Springfield, are wanted by police. He is Laboy is 5'5" Hispanic man weighing 150 to 160lbs. Soto is a 5'7" Hispanic man weighing 130lbs.

Police say both men should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the suspects' location is asked to call the Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

