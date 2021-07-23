Cancel
Environment

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms, with partly cloudy skies

By Haleigh Vaughn
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lQdB_0b5KjOPt00

Happy Friday! Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening, with warm and humid air. We're keeping a close eye on Saturday, as a system is expected to track through mid-Michigan. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday morning, with another round of storms during the evening hours as a cold front passes. West Michigan is currently under a slight risk for severe weather on Saturday, with the primary threats being damaging winds, heavy downpours, and hail. High pressure returns on Sunday, returning sunshine and fair weather to the region. Get ready for the heat to crank up it up a notch! Highs to finish the weekend and through the middle of next week will likely approach 90 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms are possible. Winds west southwest 5 to 10 mph. Lows near 70 degrees.

TOMORROW : Partly sunny and humid, with scattered showers and storms. Some may be strong to severe with brief, heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Highs in the low/mid-80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs near 90.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Clouds develop in the evening hours. Highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

