SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect is in custody following a standoff in Security-Widefield.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded Thursday afternoon after a report of shots fired. Shortly after arriving, a standoff between deputies and the suspect began.

The standoff happened on Cornell Street, according to the sheriff's office. Neighbors were urged to secure homes and stay away from doors or windows.

According to investigators, shots were initially fired within a vehicle. Before running into a home, the suspect had fired shots at neighbors.

The suspect has barricaded themselves inside of a home. The suspect was barricaded inside the home for several hours. Investigators say the suspect might be wearing some armor.

At 8:52 p.m., the sheriff's office confirmed the suspect was taken into custody and the shelter at the place had been lifted.

A neighbor near the home where the barricaded suspect is told KRDO how they were trapped inside trying to keep his young children calm.

No word on what charges the suspect may face or an identification. El Paso County Sheriff's says more information will be given Friday morning.

The post Suspect in custody following standoff in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO .