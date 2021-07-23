Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-24 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * Until further notice. * At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 23.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.5 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, flooding at the highway bridge begins.alerts.weather.gov
