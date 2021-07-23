Severe Weather Statement issued for Salt Lake, Tooele by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 15:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Salt Lake; Tooele THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SALT LAKE SOUTHERN DAVIS AND EAST CENTRAL TOOELE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0