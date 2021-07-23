Cancel
Davis County, UT

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davis by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:06:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SALT LAKE SOUTHERN DAVIS AND EAST CENTRAL TOOELE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

