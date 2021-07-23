Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Graham County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Graham by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 18:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1100 PM MST. * At 758 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional Airport, Pima, Central, Fort Thomas, Swift Trail Junction, Frye Mesa Dam, Mount Graham, Fort Grant and Bonita. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Fort Thomas, AZ
City
Safford, AZ
County
Graham County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Pdt#Doppler#Bonita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. He was 26 years old. Police confirmed DeFreytag was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
GymnasticsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.

Comments / 0

Community Policy