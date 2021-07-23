Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Washington shooting: Gunman opens fire outside restaurant

BBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gunman has opened fire outside a restaurant in an upscale area of Washington DC, about a mile (1.5km) from the White House. Diners at outside tables ran for cover as more than 20 shots were fired. Witnesses said the gunman fled by car after shooting towards a Mexican restaurant...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jim Acosta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Washington Nationals#Mexican Food#Guns#Baseball Games#Gunman#American#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
BBC
News Break
White House
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
The Hill

Two shot outside of restaurants in D.C.

Two people were shot outside of restaurants on 14th street in Washington, D.C. Thursday evening, police say. The shooting occurred at the intersection of 14th Street and Riggs Street NW. Police are currently searching for a Black male wearing a lime green/yellow hooded sweater who is fleeing in an older...
Tucson, AZPosted by
CrimeOnline

SEE IT: ‘Nightmare Scenario’ Unfolds in Tucson; Gunman Opens Fire on First Responders

Two people were killed — an unidentified person in a house fire and a neighbor shot by the gunman — and three first responders and a neighbor were wounded. “We’re being shot at!” a Tucson fire captain shouted into his radio Sunday afternoon as he ordered his crew to take cover. And they did — climbing into emergency vehicles, even fleeing into the homes of residents who opened their doors to them as the shooter walked around a ladder truck firing at anyone who moved.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The pandemic turning point the White House didn't want

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is tired of wearing a mask. Stepping into the East Room on Thursday, his face covered in black surgical fabric for the first time in weeks, the President made no attempt to disguise his disappointment at returning to the most charged symbol of the pandemic era.
ProtestsPosted by
Upworthy

A DC cop explained why the Capitol Hill rioters are terrorists in a mic drop moment

DC Metropolitan Police officer Daniel Hodges was one of the first responders to the riots that took place on Capitol Hill following former President Donald Trump's official loss against Joe Biden. On Friday, he presented his testimony about the January 6 riots before a bipartisan House committee, fielding questions about his experiences from the horrifying incident. During his testimony, he referred to the rioters as "terrorists" rather than "tourists," and in a mic drop moment, he explained why he chose the particular nomenclature. Outlining the definition of domestic terrorist from the United States Code, Hodges proved why the Capitol Hill insurgents are no less than terrorists, Forbes Breaking News reports.
Public Safetylocaldvm.com

One dead, another recovering after Northwest D.C. shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday, July 31, and left one man dead and sent another to the hospital. The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 700 block of O Street, Northwest. M.P.D. responded to calls of gunshots and D.C....
Chicago, ILcbslocal.com

4 People Shot When Gunman Opens Fire At Crowd In Jackson Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another mass shooting struck Chicago when four people were hit by bullets in Jackson Park, just east of Woodlawn. According to police, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the four were at a large gathering in the park in the 1600 block of East Hayes Drive when someone fired shots into the crowd.

Comments / 4

Community Policy