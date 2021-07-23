Washington shooting: Gunman opens fire outside restaurant

DC Metropolitan Police officer Daniel Hodges was one of the first responders to the riots that took place on Capitol Hill following former President Donald Trump's official loss against Joe Biden. On Friday, he presented his testimony about the January 6 riots before a bipartisan House committee, fielding questions about his experiences from the horrifying incident. During his testimony, he referred to the rioters as "terrorists" rather than "tourists," and in a mic drop moment, he explained why he chose the particular nomenclature. Outlining the definition of domestic terrorist from the United States Code, Hodges proved why the Capitol Hill insurgents are no less than terrorists, Forbes Breaking News reports.