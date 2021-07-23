Cancel
Glenville, NY

Glenville sending out grant application for Yates Mansion restoration

By Shenandoah Briere
Daily Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENVILLE – The town of Glenville is seeking a $250,000 state grant to help restore the Yates Mansion so it can be turned into a history center. The Town Board approved sending an application to the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for the grant at its Wednesday evening meeting. Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle said that in the next week or so the town also will be seeking requests for proposals for interior construction work.

dailygazette.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

