Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Kim wins fifth in consecutive start as Cardinals slip past .500 with 3-2 victory over Cubs

By Rick Hummel St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
Bakersfield Californian
 11 days ago

ST. LOUIS — It took the Cardinals 32 days to reach their destination. Not THE destination, mind you, because the Cardinals still are in considerable arrears, seven games’ worth, in the National League Central Division race. But for the first time since they were 36-35 between doubleheader games in Atlanta on June 20, the Cardinals are better than a .500 club at 49-48. Their 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs in the finale of a four-game series at Busch Stadium before the season’s largest crowd at 41,412 gave the Cardinals their second consecutive series win, at three out of four, and their third series win in the past four series, with the other a two-game split.

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Ryan Helsley
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Robinson Chirinos
Person
Jake Marisnick
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Dillon Maples
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Alex Reyes
Person
Mike Maddux
Person
Dylan Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#500#The Chicago Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves Agree To Notable Trade

The Cubs’ expected sell-off appears to have commenced. Chicago and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a notable trade involving Joc Pederson on Thursday night. The Cubs are sending Pederson to Atlanta in exchange for minor league first baseman Bryce Hall. The Braves confirmed the rumors in a statement. “The Atlanta...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs fleece New York Yankees in Anthony Rizzo trade

For 10 seasons, Anthony Rizzo has been the heart and soul of the Chicago Cubs. After three All Star Game appearances, four Gold Glove awards and a World Series title, Rizzo’s time in Chicago is now over. On the last year of his contract, Rizzo was a definitive trade candidate....
MLBaudacy.com

Jon Lester's advice to Anthony Rizzo revealed a lot about leaving Red Sox

We know the Jon Lester story. Back in the 2014 spring training the Red Sox offered Lester a four-year, $70 million deal, that was remarkably under market value. With the baseline set so low, the Lester camp didn't counter, knowing that the number would have to come in outrageously high in order to meet in the middle. The fear was that the overly-inflated ask would be leaked out, sending negotiations off the rails.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jed Hoyer implies Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez are to blame for extension talks falling apart

The Chicago Cubs had one of MLB's busiest trade deadlines, moving franchise staples Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Báez to the Yankees, the Giants, and the Mets, respectively, last week as part of a rebuild. (The Cubs also traded reliever Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox.) All three of those individuals are scheduled to hit free agency this winter, which has inspired media members to ask Cubs president of operations Jed Hoyer why he couldn't get extensions done.
MLBSlate

The Chicago Cubs Are a Baseball Travesty

The Chicago Cubs just completed a fire sale, shipping out star closer Craig Kimbrel and a trio of franchise cornerstones: Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez, and Kris Bryant, all of whom were key contributors to the club’s 2016 World Series title. For the Cubs, this is clearly the end of an era, but it didn’t have to be this way. One of those moves—the trade of Bryant to the San Francisco Giants for a pair of minor leaguers—feels particularly rotten even if it’s not surprising. If you know anything about the Cubs and their owner, it was inevitable that it was going to end this way.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Javy Baez sends a message to Cubs fans after trade to Mets

Shortstop Javy Baez sent a message to Chicago Cubs fans after he was traded to the New York Mets on Friday. The Chicago Cubs fanbase dreaded this day, but they knew what was coming as the MLB trade deadline approached on Friday. Shortstop Javy Baez was one of the Cubs’ core players who was set to become a free agent at the end fo the season, and the team opted to trade Baez to the New York Mets alongside right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams in exchange for New York’s outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 5 in farm system).
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kris Bryant sheds tears after learning of trade from Cubs

Kris Bryant knew he might get traded on Friday, but there was nothing to prepare him for the moment it actually happened. Marquee captured video of what appeared to be the moment Bryant was informed that he’d been traded by the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants. Bryant had to wipe away tears after hanging up the phone.
MLBchatsports.com

All-Star Kyle Schwarber weighs in on the anticipated breakup of the Cubs’ core

DENVER — If only Kyle Schwarber had gotten under a July 2 fastball from Dodgers lefty Julio Urias just a tiny bit more, it would have been yet another home run. Instead, the bull-necked, barrel-chested darling of the Nationals roped a base hit into right center, took a wide turn around first base and — oh, no.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras ejected, restrained by David Ross

A lengthy rain delay and four-run deficit wasn’t enough to put out the fiery passion of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. “He's a passionate player,” manager David Ross said postgame. “I love his passion.”. Ross said that after restraining his catcher after an ejection in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 7-3...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Anthony Rizzo is still wearing his Cubs batting gloves in first at bat with Yankees

Even though he is with the New York Yankees, Anthony Rizzo is still wearing his Chicago Cubs batting gloves. The Chicago Cubs did not mess around when it came to selling at the trade deadline. The first big domino to fall was first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who was traded to the New York Yankees on Thursday. Even though he is no longer in the Windy City, he still keeps a part of the Cubs with him.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs pay tribute to Báez with touching video

Break out the tissues, Cubs fans. The Cubs traded Javy Báez to the Mets Friday, dealing the fan favorite and one of the most electric players in baseball. From his contortionist acts on the bases to his highlight-reel plays defensively to his powerful bat, the man known as El Mago endeared himself to Cubs fans in his eight seasons on the North Side.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Jed Hoyer threw Baez, Bryant, and Rizzo under the bus after trading them

Jed Hoyer went on live radio and threw Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez, and Kris Bryant under all 18-wheels of the bus. In the aftermath of the MLB Trade Deadline on Friday, Cubs fans are still trying to catch their breath after a weekend of heaving and sobbing. The World Series core of Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez, and Kris Bryant was dismantled in a matter of hours, and what remains is one of the worst teams in the National League.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Javier Baez is not worth the contract he wants

The Chicago Cubs are in a very difficult position. They are not a good baseball team and their superstars that helped them win the World Series in 2016 are all on expiring contracts at the same time. Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, and Kris Bryant could all be traded if they don’t sign extensions before the deadline next week. None of them have been good enough to warrant some of the money that they believe they deserve either which makes things even worse.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This massive trade package could land two Cubs stars

Fans knew something along these lines had to happen. It was unclear who it’d be with, but the Los Angeles Dodgers simply needed to show they were willing to be aggressive before the Friday 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Now we have a telling indicator president of baseball operations Andrew...

Comments / 0

Community Policy