Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vigo County, IN

New technology, same concept for Vigo County voting equipment

By Brea Haller Tribune-Star
Posted by 
Tribune Star
Tribune Star
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rf3L5_0b5Ki34W00
Tribune-Star/Brea HallerImproved tech: Elizabeth Stiverson, administrative assistant for the Vigo County Clerk’s office demonstrates voting equipment that was on display at the Vigo County Fair.

New technology will allow for a quicker, more secure and efficient voting process in Vigo County.

The Vigo County Clerk’s Office set up a booth with a mock election including the new technologies at the Vigo County Fair in order for citizens to try the machines.

“It’s very similar to the old machine; it’s just a newer technology,” said Elizabeth Stiverson, administrative assistant for the clerk’s office.

“It is a little bit easier to select on here,” she said. “I know some people complained that they had issues selecting [candidates] on the last one. It’s just newer, sleeker and more secure. We are always trying to stay as up-to-date as possible ... to keep the elections as secure as possible.”

The pole worker will look the voter up and can scan the driver’s license or look up name and birth date. Once this step is complete, they will receive a ticket with a barcode on it, opposed to a ticket with a number as in years past.

“This is just a newer technology, but it’s the same voter system registration that it’s connected to,” Stiverson said. “The judge will still scan the ticket, and the barcode that prints will have the person’s pre-synced information. That way, the proper ballot for that particular voter will load.”

These machines are not, nor have they ever been connected, to the internet.

“One of the biggest differences comparing newer machines to the older machines is that they’re faster,” said Cody Kiefling, deputy clerk. “We are able to get them up and going quicker and we’re able to resolve issues if they were to come up faster.”

The new screens are significantly larger and allow for larger print as well, making the voting process easier for those who have troubled eyesight.

The signature pad is much more sensitive and voters can now sign their names easier and feel more confident that their signature is being recorded properly.

The voting process goes through rigorous amounts of security checks from both the state and the clerk’s office.

For more information on voting in Vigo County, visit www.everyvotevigocounty.com.

Comments / 0

Tribune Star

Tribune Star

Terre Haute, IN
964
Followers
100
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vigo County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Elections
Vigo County, IN
Elections
County
Vigo County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Technologies#Mock Election
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. He was 26 years old. Police confirmed DeFreytag was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
GymnasticsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.

Comments / 0

Community Policy