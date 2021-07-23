Dave Recruits Snoh Aalegra, WizKid, Stormzy & More For ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’
Tonight, many fans will have their eyes peeled for the release of Kanye West‘s album, Donda, and a potential release from none other than Drake. However, there is one artist that may fly under the radar, but deserves all of the recognition. His name is Santan Dave or Dave for short. Casual fans in the United States may know him for single, “Wanna Know,” with Drake. Over the last five years, he’s used his talent, relentlessness and a few key cosigns to deliver a string of chart-topping singles and a classic album called Psychodrama. More than two years after delivering a platinum-selling album, Dave is ready to enter the next phase of his career.defpen.com
