Dave Recruits Snoh Aalegra, WizKid, Stormzy & More For ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’

UK rapper Dave was one of the stars of 2019. His album PSYCHODRAMA was one of the best of the year, topping end-of-the-year lists, winning the Mercury Prize that year and landing him a best album and male artist at the 2020 BRIT Awards. He quickly became one of the best storytellers of our current music era, talking frankly and openly of mental health, suicide, poverty and domestic violence. His 11-minute track “Lesley” was a heart-wrenching tale of a woman he came to know through her sorrow and pain of relationships, physical abuse and eventually losing a child. You felt like you were there with them through the cab rides, train journeys and voicemails. Today, he attempts to follow up that album with his third album We’re All Along In This Together.