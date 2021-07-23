Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dave Recruits Snoh Aalegra, WizKid, Stormzy & More For ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’

By Ryan Shepard
Posted by 
defpen
defpen
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tonight, many fans will have their eyes peeled for the release of Kanye West‘s album, Donda, and a potential release from none other than Drake. However, there is one artist that may fly under the radar, but deserves all of the recognition. His name is Santan Dave or Dave for short. Casual fans in the United States may know him for single, “Wanna Know,” with Drake. Over the last five years, he’s used his talent, relentlessness and a few key cosigns to deliver a string of chart-topping singles and a classic album called Psychodrama. More than two years after delivering a platinum-selling album, Dave is ready to enter the next phase of his career.

defpen.com

Comments / 0

defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Stormzy
Person
Snoh Aalegra
Person
Kanye
Person
Wizkid
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizkid Stormzy More
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musichypebeast.com

Dave Delivers Stunning Sophomore Studio Effort 'We're All Alone In This Together'

Dave has officially released his second studio album, We’re All Alone In This Together. Clocking in at approximately an hour, the 12-track project features guest appearances from Stormzy on the previously-released single “Clash,” WizKid on “System,” Boj on “Lazarus,” Snoh Aalegra on “Law Of Attraction” and James Blake on “Both Sides Of A Smile.” The title of We’re All Alone In This Together was born from a conversation Dave had with Hans Zimmer during lockdown, and the record hears the artist tackle complex issues such as migration, love and the relationship between mother and son.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Album Review: Dave - We’re All Along In This Together

UK rapper Dave was one of the stars of 2019. His album PSYCHODRAMA was one of the best of the year, topping end-of-the-year lists, winning the Mercury Prize that year and landing him a best album and male artist at the 2020 BRIT Awards. He quickly became one of the best storytellers of our current music era, talking frankly and openly of mental health, suicide, poverty and domestic violence. His 11-minute track “Lesley” was a heart-wrenching tale of a woman he came to know through her sorrow and pain of relationships, physical abuse and eventually losing a child. You felt like you were there with them through the cab rides, train journeys and voicemails. Today, he attempts to follow up that album with his third album We’re All Along In This Together.
MusicComplex

First Impressions Of Dave’s New Album ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’

New Music Fridays have been pretty incredible lately and the most recent, July 23, might have been the biggest of them all. For some, the main event was the release of Kanye West’s much-hyped, more-delayed LP Donda (which at the time of publication had been re-rescheduled for Aug. 6, a year after its original scheduled release). But for most of the UK, it was the release of Dave’s second studio album, We’re All Alone In This Together.
Celebritiesinews.co.uk

Dave, We’re All Alone In This Together, review: This powerful work of art is more than a rap album

Dave is an A-lister now. The Streatham-born rapper, who won the Mercury Prize for his 2019 conceptual debut Psychodrama, has a reputation for biting political commentary and a level of adoration that makes his second album one the biggest British releases of the year. At 23, he’s also been to the Oscars with Daniel Kaluuya, starred in Top Boy, and called Boris Johnson a racist on live television.
Celebritiesofficialcharts.com

Dave's We're All Alone In This Together debuts at Number 1 and scores biggest opening week of 2021

Dave scores a huge Number 1 debut with We’re All Alone In This Together, claiming the biggest opening week of 2021 on the Official Albums Chart. The rapper’s second album opens with 74,000 chart sales – far surpassing previous holder Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut album Sour picked up 51,000 chart sales in its first week in June. It’s also the biggest opening week since November 2019, when Coldplay’s Everyday Life opened on 81,000.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Another Six Songs Were Secretly Added To Pop Smoke's "Faith" Album

Pop Smoke's second posthumous effort Faith just got an update. Faith initially dropped with 20 tracks, which is already pretty lengthy. Among the features included were Kanye West, Pusha T, 42 Dugg, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, The Dream, Future, Swae Lee, Chris Brown, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, and more. Then, a deluxe edition of Faith was dropped off, adding another 4 tracks to the list. Those tracks brought in even more features from G Herbo, Dread Woo, Travi, Killa, and OnPointLikeOP. Now, Faith has been updated yet again.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

7 Best Rap Albums of July 2021

So much rap music comes out all the time, and especially with frequent surprise releases, it can be hard to keep track of it all. So, as a way to help keep up with all of it, here’s a roundup of the 11 rap albums from July 2021 that stood out to us most. We also probably still missed or haven't spent enough time with some great July rap albums that aren't on this list. What were some of your favorites of last month? Let us know in the comments, and read on for the list (unranked, in no particular order).
Celebrities1051thebounce.com

Snoh Aalegra Addresses Questions On Her Ethnicity

R&B singer Snoh Aalegra, 33, has addressed questions on her ethnicity as fans continuously question her roots. In a series of tweets, Aalegra addressed the “bi-weekly debate” Twitter seems to have about her ethnicity and revealed some facts for the curious about her bloodline. The “I Want You Around” singer...
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Rise & Grind: Chiiild's Music Is Steeped In Nostalgia & R&B

Rise & Grind is a new editorial series, meant to introduce and dissect new, buzzing, or underground artists. For the month of August, we are highlighting a few Canadian up-and-comers. Kicking off the new month is Montreal native Chiiild. While it's unfair to categorize Chiiild as a r'n'b wholly, it's...
Musicmyk104.com

Check out new music from Jacquees, Nao, Ant Clemons, Tink & Masego

Multi-platinum singer Jacquees is back to serve up his new single, “Not Jus Anybody,” featuring Future. The smooth collaboration finds Jacquees letting women know he’s not like any other guy. “Yeah, you know that I’m about it / Don’t even gotta talk about it / You know I’m not just...
Musicnickiswift.com

DMX's Official Cause Of Death Finally Revealed

The following article includes details of drug abuse. The official cause of rapper DMX's death has been determined, months after the Ruff Ryder died at age 50. DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, was hospitalized on April 2 after suffering from a heart attack. At the time, his family said he was in a vegetative state and told People, "We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers." His manager Nakia Walker told BuzzFeed that the "Exit Wounds" star had "lung and brain failure and no brain activity," and that everyone was "just praying and waiting."
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Ice T's look-alike baby girl has the internet fascinated

(CNN) — The jokes ranged from speculation over photoshop to "What happens when you order a small Ice T." Actor and rapper Ice T's 5-year-old daughter Chanel looks like his twin in a picture of her and her mother, Ice T's wife Coco Austin, and social media cannot deal. The...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Heidi Klum shares rare picture of all four children as they enjoy summer break

Heidi Klum is in Italy enjoying a summer vacation with her children, sharing a rare picture of her four kids. In the snap, the four are walking ahead of the supermodel, and her youngest three appear to have taken after their father, the singer Seal, as they tower above their older sister Leni, whom Heidi welcomed with Flavio Briatore.

Comments / 0

Community Policy