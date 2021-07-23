Cancel
Economy

Extreme Tech Challenge Global Finals: Startup Pitches Part 2 – PathGen

By TC Video
TechCrunch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePathGen Diagnostik Teknologi disrupts the molecular diagnostics market for cancer through inclusive, robust, and affordable platforms. With a strong ecosystem of academic-business-government-community partnership, PathGen seeks to democratize precision medicine, especially in developing countries, and enable molecular diagnostics for all.

