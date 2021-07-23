Extreme Tech Challenge Global Finals: Startup Pitches Part 2 – The Live Green Co
The Live Green Co. is building a proprietary technology platform, Charaka, to replace not only the animal but also the synthetic and ultra-processed ingredients in food products with 100% natural, functional and sustainable plant alternatives at ten times R&D speed and savings. Its vision is to reimagine all the food products on supermarket shelves at scale using Charaka, to disrupt the way the world eats.
