Montrezl Harrell to pick up his $9.7 million option with Lakers?
Montrezl Harrell recently seemed to hint at a departure from the Lakers, but he may actually return to the Purple and Gold in Los Angeles. Eric Pincus wrote an article for Bleacher Report that was published on Thursday. In the article, Pincus discussed Chris Paul’s future and whether the Lakers could swing a deal for the point guard. A possible deal with Phoenix would likely involve Harrell and his salary being traded. However, that would require Harrell to opt into his $9.72 million contract for the season.larrybrownsports.com
