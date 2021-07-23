Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Divorce from a child’s perspective

By Michelle Nguyen
ABC 4
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDivorce can be a challenging subject for many, especially for the children involved. Whether it be the transition to each parent’s house or even having a mindful conversation about the events. Ashlynn Mitchell of Mama Bear Fitness came by with her daughter Ellie to share divorce from a child’s perspective.

www.abc4.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#For The Children#Mama Bear Fitness#Ig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Trouble Relationship
Related
Trouble RelationshipTMZ.com

Lindsie Chrisley Files For Divorce From Will Campbell, Wants Child Support

Lindsie Chrisley is waving the white flag on her marriage with Will Campbell ... she filed for divorce and is demanding child support. Todd Chrisley's daughter filed divorce docs Monday in Georgia, claiming her 9-year marriage to Will is "irretrievably broken." According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Lindsie is demanding temporary and permanent child support for their 9-year-old son, Jackson.
Relationship Advicedomesticshelters.org

Ask Amanda: My Abusive Ex Doesnt Prioritize Our Daughter

Q: I was [with an abusive partner] for seven years and left just under two years ago. He still tries to control me and make me feel bad for my parenting choices. We have a 4-year-old daughter together. He sees her for an overnight stay every two weeks. It has always been a struggle to get him to spend time with her. If for some reason he can't take her, I go out of my way to arrange another day so he can see our daughter.
Relationship AdviceSlate

My Late Husband Left Money for His Parents Instead of Our Son

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) When my husband died two years ago, I was surprised to find out that his parents were listed as the beneficiaries on his bank accounts. I think it was an oversight because I was the beneficiary for his 401K and life insurance. There was a substantial amount of money in those accounts. His parents have access to that money and say they want to save it for my son. I agree with that, but I’d like to have the money to put into an account that I control so that nothing can happen to it upon their death. They have another son who would likely be the executor of their estate, and he doesn’t speak to me. I’ve asked them about it, but they won’t discuss the issue. For the time being, I’ve dropped the issue, but I want to bring it up again. What would be the best way to address this?
Relationship Advicedivorcemag.com

When Can I Pursue a Modification of a Divorce or Child Custody Order?

The divorce process can be difficult, and as you and your spouse work to end your marriage, you will need to address and resolve many different legal issues. You will also need to determine how to handle financial matters, address all of the practical concerns that come with separating the various areas of your life that have become combined, and establish yourself as a single person. As you move on from what could be one of the most traumatic experiences of your life, you will want to put these matters in the past and move forward into a more positive future.
Trouble RelationshipGossip Cop

How Much Dr. Dre’s Ex Wife Receives Monthly From Divorce Settlement

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young’s divorce is winding to a close, and Nicole stands to collect a jaw-dropping amount of spousal support following a judge’s ruling. The divorce case has dragged on for quite a while now, with Nicole alleging that she suffered physical and verbal abuse from her now ex-husband, whom she wed in 1996. The payments have been ordered to begin by August 1 and will make Nicole a very rich woman before the year is out.
Books & LiteratureForward

Classic story about child of divorce now available in bilingual edition

A classic Yiddish book about a child of divorce has now been republished in a bilingual edition. The story, Between Parents, by the Yiddish essayist and journalist, Hersh Dovid Nomberg, describes the experiences of a young boy in Warsaw after his parents get divorced. The book was first published in 1908 by the Warsaw publisher “Books for Everyone” (Bikher far ale). The new edition is from Farlag Press, which specializes in translations from Yiddish literature.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

6 Reasons Divorce is Harder on Men Than Women

— There is a general assumption that going through a divorce can be more emotionally stressful for women, but men can actually find the process harder, for a number of reasons. Sometimes it is harder for men to talk about what they are going through, and they take on a lot of the stress by themselves.
Relationshipsimdb.com

Todd Chrisley Breaks His Silence on Estranged Daughter Lindsie's Divorce From Will Campbell

Todd Chrisley is extending an olive branch to estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley. The family patriarch addressed his eldest daughter's divorce from Will Campbell on the latest episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, saying that he recently learned about their breakup. And though he previously stated he will respect Lindsie and her brother Kyle's wish for privacy, Todd said he's been asked to comment on the matter and he intends to do so on his own terms. "I'm going to put it in my own words so therefore it cannot be twisted or contorted," he explained. "I want to be very clear that it is a very sad day, that this is the news that I...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

My Husband Calls Me Worthless over Bad Cooking

A new bride turned the tables on her husband who was always complaining about her cooking with the help of her mother-in-law. I have been married for a little over a year now, and what they say about the first year being the hardest is so true. Before our marriage my husband was the sweetest, most adoring man, but that all changed after we married.
Paris, TNParis Post-Intelligencer

Dear parents — a letter from your child’s teacher

It’s that magical time of year again where aisles are stocked with those wonderful items that signal the winding down of summer and the gearing up of school. Teachers have spent many days and hours completing trainings to become stronger educators. Many dollars from their pockets have been spent to create an atmosphere of cheer and warmth in which your child will learn.
Relationship AdviceWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: A traditional marriage, multilevel marketing and bragging that’s hard to believe

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: My friend “Chloe” was raised to be fairly independent (as was I), but she married “Joel,” who is very traditional and likes to wax poetic about how important it is for the husband to provide so that the wife can focus all her attention on the home. I suppose this is a valid setup that works for some people, and Chloe seems happy with him, so be it.

Comments / 1

Community Policy