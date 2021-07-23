Cancel
Entertainment

Olympic ceremony director fired after joke about Holocaust

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toledo Blade
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee fired the director of the opening ceremony on Thursday because of a Holocaust joke he made during a comedy show in 1998. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said a day ahead of the opening ceremony that director Kentaro Kobayashi has been dismissed. He was accused of using a joke about the Holocaust in his comedy act, including the phrase “Let’s play Holocaust.”

Seiko Hashimoto
