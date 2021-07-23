Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Dog owner says her pet has a serious skin condition after picking it up from a boarding service

By Tom Regan, WSB-TV
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vw2EW_0b5KfIyh00

JOHN'S CREEK, Ga. — The dog owner told us her pet has never had a serious skin condition in the past. However, when she picked it up from the kennel, it had red skin lesions across its body.

“We left him off a perfectly normal dog, and then he came back with burns and raw skin,” said owner Elizabeth Miller.

Miller said her dog, Wiz, is still suffering.

She said she dropped it off at Petsuites Pet Boarding service for a week while on vacation. When she returned to pick it up, there were alarming marks on Wiz’s skin.

“We believe it was a chemical that they were using that made him have all this awful skin infection. That caused all of this,” said Miller.

Miller said her vet came to a similar conclusion when she took Wiz in for an exam.

“She said maybe they are using a chemical, and they didn’t like get rid of it like they should of,” said Miller.

Petsuites of America is a nationwide chain boarding, grooming and pet training center.

Miller said she called the John’s Creek center to talk to someone about what may have happened to her dog.

“They said, ‘We just switched chemicals. We have been using a new chemical, and that could have affected him. And we will pay for his immediate pet bills, but anything else would need further investigation,’” said Miller.

Miller said the treatment for her dog’s skin burns might include laser therapy that could run into the thousands of dollars. She said it’s heartbreaking to see what Wiz is going through.

“This is uncomfortable and something that could have been completely avoided,” said Miller.

A Petsuites regional rep told Channel 2 Action News, “We are truly sorry to hear about Wiz’s skin condition after his stay with us. At this time we have conducted a thorough investigation and have concluded there was no negligence at the resort and all our policies and procedures were properly followed.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
15K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Lesions#Dog Training#Skin Condition#Petsuites Pet Boarding#Petsuites Of America#Channel 2 Action News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
Mashed

You Should Never Let Your Pets Eat Hot Dogs. Here's Why

With summer heating up, opportunities abound for lots of outdoor grilling. And while there are many cookout items that may be appetizing to both people and dogs alike, what's a tasty meal for humans is not always safe for animals to eat. In fact, one of the most common cookout favorites is also one of the worst offenders when it comes to your pet's health — hot dogs. According to Lifehacker, most hot dogs are loaded with salt and fat, neither of which is good for your dog's digestive system.
PetsPosted by
Daily Mail

Warning for pet owners as deadly new dog disease that's spread by ticks surfaces in another Australian state after first appearing on the other side of the country

A dog has tested positive to a new deadly disease in Queenland after the tick-borne bacteria was first detected in Western Australia last year. Canine ehrlichiosis is a dog disease caused by infection with the bacteria Ehrlichia canis, and spread by ticks. The Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries said...
AnimalsShropshire Star

Dog owners warned after police called to dogs in hot cars

County police have urged dog owners to think twice about their pet's safety after discovering dogs left in hot cars. A Shrewsbury Safer Neighbourhood Team spokeswoman said: "Unfortunately members of the team have had cause to deal with incidents where dogs have been left in cars. Temperatures in vehicles can rise dramatically in hot weather in a very short space of time, leading to the risk of death of the dog.
Petstippnews.com

Separation Anxiety in Dogs: Dog & Puppy COVID Resources

How to deal with post-COVID separation anxiety in dogs. Over the past year, COVID-19 restrictions have provided families opportunities to spend more time with their pets than ever before. Bonds were strengthened, relationships were deepened, and in some cases, new furry family members were welcomed. Now, as society slowly-but-surely returns...
AnimalsPeople

Mother Cat in Recovery After Heroically Saving Her Kitten from Barn Fire

A mama cat recently unleashed her inner mama bear when her offspring were in danger. Minka sustained multiple burns and inhaled smoke, after she repeatedly rushed into a burning barn to save her kittens. She was able to save one of her kittens, Francis, from the fire, but they both required significant veterinary attention, which their owners could not provide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy