Davis & Elkins appoints Patrick Snively as athletics director
Elkins – Davis & Elkins College President Chris Wood announced Tuesday that Patrick Snively has been named the next Director of Athletics. A dedicated athletics administrator and coach with decades of experience in West Virginia, Snively arrives following a six-month stint at Wheeling as the Director of Athletics. Stepping in as a member of the college’s executive cabinet, Snively will oversee the strategic leadership, vision and budgetary aspects within the D&E department of athletics.www.mybuckhannon.com
