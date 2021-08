ICHINOMIYA, Japan >> Kolohe Andino, 27, has never had to go far to find good waves, the kind that draw people from far away. Born and raised in San Clemente, California, the son of a professional surfer from the 1980s and early ’90s, Andino has always been a short amble away from the steady break at T Street and the sporadic pumpers at Upper and Lower Trestles.