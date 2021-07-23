Cancel
Dansby Swanson Swats Grand Slam in Braves 7-2 Win Over Phillies

By Rick Nyman
WDEF
 11 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Dansby Swanson hit his first career grand slam, Orlando Arcia added a solo shot and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on to inch closer in the NL East race. Charlie Morton allowed two earned runs over six innings and struck out eight in his latest strong start. Morton has gone six or more innings in six of his last seven starts, with a 2.40 ERA during that stretch. The Braves closed within four games of the idle New York Mets and tied Philadelphia for second place at 47-48. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

