Maricopa County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 19:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until midnight MST. * At 755 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to multiple thunderstorms in the area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chandler, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City, Olberg, Bapchule, Arizola, Blackwater, San Tan Mountain Park, Chandler Heights, Estrella Sailport, Toltec, San Tan Valley, Randolph, La Palma, Coolidge Airport and Sacaton. Heavy rainfall in some areas may see flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

