Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cache County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Wasatch Back by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 20:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Strong winds with these showers may occur well ahead of any rain. Do not wait for rain or the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN WEBER...SOUTHEASTERN CACHE...NORTHEASTERN SALT LAKE...EASTERN DAVIS...MORGAN AND WEST CENTRAL SUMMIT COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM MDT At 855 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ogden to Midvale...and moving northeast around 20 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Sandy, Ogden, Layton, Murray, Bountiful, Farmington, Park City, Morgan, Hill Air Force Base, West Jordan, Taylorsville, Cottonwood Heights, Clearfield, Midvale, Kaysville, Holladay, South Salt Lake and North Ogden. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 297 and 334, and between mile markers 341 and 345. Interstate 84 between mile markers 82 and 116. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 116 and 151. US Route 40 between mile markers 0 and 3.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
City
Midvale, UT
City
Taylorsville, UT
County
Weber County, UT
County
Utah County, UT
City
Clearfield, UT
City
Holladay, UT
County
Cache County, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
North Ogden, UT
County
Summit County, UT
City
West Valley City, UT
County
Rich County, UT
City
Cottonwood Heights, UT
County
Davis County, UT
City
Farmington, UT
County
Salt Lake County, UT
County
Wasatch County, UT
City
West Jordan, UT
City
Layton, UT
City
South Salt Lake, UT
City
Bountiful, UT
County
Morgan County, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt Lake Valley#Special Weather Statement#Northern Wasatch Front#Eastern Weber#Interstate 80#Us Route 40
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. He was 26 years old. Police confirmed DeFreytag was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer

Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”. The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung. The surgery will result in half her left lung being removed.
GymnasticsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.

Comments / 0

Community Policy