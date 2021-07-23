Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Wasatch Back by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 20:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Strong winds with these showers may occur well ahead of any rain. Do not wait for rain or the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN WEBER...SOUTHEASTERN CACHE...NORTHEASTERN SALT LAKE...EASTERN DAVIS...MORGAN AND WEST CENTRAL SUMMIT COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM MDT At 855 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ogden to Midvale...and moving northeast around 20 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Sandy, Ogden, Layton, Murray, Bountiful, Farmington, Park City, Morgan, Hill Air Force Base, West Jordan, Taylorsville, Cottonwood Heights, Clearfield, Midvale, Kaysville, Holladay, South Salt Lake and North Ogden. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 297 and 334, and between mile markers 341 and 345. Interstate 84 between mile markers 82 and 116. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 116 and 151. US Route 40 between mile markers 0 and 3.