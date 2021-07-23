Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 20:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Tooele and Rush Valleys SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SALT LAKE SOUTHWESTERN DAVIS AND EAST CENTRAL TOOELE COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM MDT At 810 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Magna, or 13 miles northwest of West Valley City...moving northeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts of up to 55 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, North Salt Lake, Stansbury Park, Magna, Salt Lake City International Airport, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Lake Point, Erda and Antelope Island State Park. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 87 and 112.alerts.weather.gov
