From ladder to heating body: Pioli of Antrax IT
23/07/2021 - The image of a traditional radiator, made up by a succession of square or cylindrical section tubes, is revolutionized with Pioli by Antrax IT. With this product, the designer Andrea Crosetta evokes the archetype of the ladder, transformed into a heating body with a linear and clean design: composed of two vertical carbon steel ‘rails’, 100% recyclable, supporting the ‘rungs’ in the same material, grouped in series of 3, with a length of 40 or 50 cm.www.archiproducts.com
