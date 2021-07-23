Magis is Partner dell'Infiniment Estival in Lyon

Recently the 2021 Brooke Elizabeth Lyon Remembrance Scholarship was awarded to two graduating seniors. Brooke was a junior at BMC when she lost her life in a car crash in 2011. She was also attending the Health Occupations Program at BOCES with the intentions of becoming a nurse. She is loved and missed by her family, and they want to carry on her memory by presenting these annual scholarships to local graduates. Congratulations to both graduates for receiving these scholarships in Brooke’s memory.