Magis is Partner dell'Infiniment Estival in Lyon

By Antonella Fraccalvieri
archiproducts.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article23/07/2021 - Magis is partner of the Infiniment Estival, the exhibition scheduled at the Grand Hôtel-Dieu in Lyon. Under the gentle heat of summer the Infiniment Estival allows visitors to share convivial moments around a rich and diversified program, both indoors and outdoors: culture, music, design, cinema – there will be something for everyone! Magis iconic seats furnishes the heart of the Midi and the St. Martin courtyard.

