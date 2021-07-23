Live Rewind: Banks and Phillips Talk Lanphier vs MacArthur, Recruiting And Upcoming CS8 Season

There's no denying the fact that recent Sacred Heart-Griffin High School graduate Sam Antonacci comes by his athletic talent honestly. His dad, Bill, played baseball and basketball at SHG and then baseball at both Lincoln Land Community College and the University of Illinois. His mother, Nicki, played softball at Missouri-St. Louis and earned all-conference honors. One of his aunts, Amanda Kocis, was a three-sport standout at Lanphier and was inducted into the Springfield Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. Another aunt, Ellen Bartletti, will be inducted into the Springfield Sports Hall of Fame in 2022. His cousin, Louie Bartletti, was on the receiving end of many of his throws from shortstop as the Cyclones' first baseman. And another of Sam Antonacci's cousins, Rosie Bartletti, was named Large School Softball Player of the Year this season.