Life Expectancy in The US Has Totally Plummeted, And It's Not All Due to COVID

The pandemic shaved a full year and a half off Americans’ life expectancy in 2020, according to new, provisional data released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The national drop in life expectancy from 78.8 years to 77.3 years once again shows the staggering human toll taken by the coronavirus over the last year, as American’s longevity plummeted by the largest amount in a single year since World War II. A combination of Covid-19 deaths, with accounted for nearly three-quarters of the decline, along with other factors, such as rising drug-related fatalities, contributed to the dwindling Americans’ health. The new data essentially sets the country back nearly 20 years, as U.S. life expectancy in 2020 dipped to 2003 levels. The declines were greatest amongst Hispanic and Black communities.
