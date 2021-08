Kai Pannone, 13, left, of Flagstaff, Ariz., and his cousin Ella Herald, 7, of Niantic work together to bring in the bluegill fish they caught Thursday, July 22, 2021, while fishing with Ella's father, Jason, in background, at Pattagansett Lake in the Niantic area of East Lyme. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

East Lyme — Jason Herald of East Lyme was spending time fishing with his daughter, Ella, 7, and nephew, Kai Pannone, 13, of Flagstaff, Ariz., at Pattagansette Lake on Thursday.

The Heralds recently moved to the area and Kai was visiting his relatives.