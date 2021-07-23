Willie Mae Overton celebrated for 60 years with Elizabeth City hospital
Willie Mae Overton has lived through Jim Crow and survived COVID-19 to become the longest serving employee of both Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare. “She went to work for the former Albemarle Hospital in environmental services on May 26, 1961 when it was still racially segregated,” stated the Sentara Healthcare announcement. “The integration process had begun, however, and within two years she had transitioned to a Certified Nursing Assistant role, in which she accompanied doctors on rounds and transcribed notes.”www.thecoastlandtimes.com
